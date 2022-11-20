Elon Musk Publicly Sends A Message To Donald Trump After He's Allowed Back On Twitter

Elon Musk now officially owns Twitter, and the social media website is sure to see some changes. Musk took charge and reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account. Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account after putting out a Twitter poll November 18, 2022. The votes for "Yes" — to let Donald Trump back onto the site — won by a slight majority. "The people have spoken," Musk said in a quote tweet. "Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

However, the former president did not appear to be thrilled about going back to Twitter. Instead, Trump said that he would prefer to stay on the social media site he created, Truth Social. "Truth Social is through the roof, it's doing phenomenally well," Trump said, according to ABC News. "And I'll be staying there." Now, Musk seems to be attempting to persuade Trump to ditch Truth Social for his newly reinstated Twitter account.