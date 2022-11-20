Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

"Not to alarm anyone but the hair is giving speak now," one Swiftie posted on Twitter with a picture of the pop icon's American Music Awards look attached. Taylor Swift wore a sparkling gold jumpsuit at the 2022 AMAs, where she accepted the award for favorite pop album for "Red (Taylor's Version)" live on television.

Swift fans have learned to pay special attention to the singer-songwriter's outfits, which she has said can contain easter eggs for upcoming projects. That is exactly what they are doing for Swift's latest outfit and hair, which does look quite similar to the hairstyle she had in the "Speak Now" era. Swift's accessories might back the theory up. Another fan noted, "her earrings are swords ... 'with your words like knives and swords and weapons that you use against me,'"

The star has admitted that her scavenger hunts might have gotten out of control. "We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video," she told Jimmy Fallon, referencing her "Bejeweled" music video. Is it too far fetched to think her side-swept bangs are a reference to "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?"