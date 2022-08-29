Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's Surprise Album

Taylor Swift has been keeping fans on their toes with the releases of her re-recorded albums, including "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)." These re-recorded albums also include previously unreleased songs — aptly dubbed "From The Vault" tracks.

Just as fans were theorizing about which re-recording might be released next, Swift announced that a brand new album is on the way. As the hitmaker strutted the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on August 28 in a look that had Twitter head over heels, fans took to Twitter to mount evidence that her diamond dress was an Easter egg for "Look What You Made Me Do" and was hinting at a re-release of 2017's "Reputation" album. One Twitter user explained what it's like to keep guessing as to what Taylor's next move will be: "y'all don't think she'd wear this?!?! now that she can officially rerecord lwymmd?!?! and it's been 13 years since the vmas incident?!?! IM TERRIFIED."

We may not know what T. Swift is planning next, but we do know we're feeling all the emotions now that she's revealed a brand new album is coming our way.