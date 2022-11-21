Why Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Bracing Themselves For Their Netflix Series Debut
Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — known to many in the UK as royal defectors — who left the crown to pursue a new life in the US. In September 2020, the celebrity couple signed a deal with the streamer for their company, Archewell Productions, to create exclusive programming for them (per The New York Times).
Page Six reported that the series, directed by Liz Garbus, who is well-known for her documentaries and biopics, could hit screens as early as next month. The Sussexes, however, are allegedly bracing themselves for the reaction of the public. But before Garbus directed the series, Meghan and Harry reportedly didn't get along with their Netflix show's first director, Garrett Bradley, whom Meghan and Harry felt demanded too much of their privacy, per Page Six.
The royal defectors also allegedly wanted to wait to release the show until next year, but their request was denied by Netflix. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I have long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it," Meghan explained to Variety about working with Garbus.
She added, "We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens." Regardless, one British commentator reckons the Sussexes know they're in for some intense backlash over the series.
The Sussexes are reportedly going to be 'slaughtered' over the series
During an appearance on GB News (via Express), Calvin Robinson claimed that the Sussexes' docuseries will "bring the queen into disrepute [and] the royal family into disrepute." In fact, he argued Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to be "absolutely slaughtered," adding, "They're not going to be liked very well." Fellow guest Lizzie Cundy also asserted that there will be a "massive backlash." Still, it's hard to imagine how relations between the royal defectors and the rest of The Firm could get much worse.
Prince William reportedly won't speak to his brother until Harry's memoir is released (via The Sun). Likewise, their father, King Charles III, is said to be "absolutely devastated" that the family has fallen out so badly, according to The Mirror. Although new claims have emerged about why Meghan and Harry really left the royal family, the Sussexes vacated England and their royal duties after Meghan endured horrific racist and misogynistic treatment from the tabloids, per Harper's Bazaar.
The Duchess of Sussex even admitted to having suicidal thoughts as a result of her treatment (via The New York Times). While Meghan has been tight-lipped about what the couple's docuseries will entail, as the former "Suits" star told The Cut, she takes comfort in "knowing that, above all, love wins." Meghan continued: "I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on."