Why Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Bracing Themselves For Their Netflix Series Debut

Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — known to many in the UK as royal defectors — who left the crown to pursue a new life in the US. In September 2020, the celebrity couple signed a deal with the streamer for their company, Archewell Productions, to create exclusive programming for them (per The New York Times).

Page Six reported that the series, directed by Liz Garbus, who is well-known for her documentaries and biopics, could hit screens as early as next month. The Sussexes, however, are allegedly bracing themselves for the reaction of the public. But before Garbus directed the series, Meghan and Harry reportedly didn't get along with their Netflix show's first director, Garrett Bradley, whom Meghan and Harry felt demanded too much of their privacy, per Page Six.

The royal defectors also allegedly wanted to wait to release the show until next year, but their request was denied by Netflix. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I have long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it," Meghan explained to Variety about working with Garbus.

She added, "We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens." Regardless, one British commentator reckons the Sussexes know they're in for some intense backlash over the series.