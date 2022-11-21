Winter's Most Dramatic Fashion Trend Has Arrived In The Form Of Opera Gloves

One of winter's hottest trends has arrived, and it's definitely unexpected. Alongside typical holiday season looks like sequins and velvet, the opera glove has made its debut.

Undeniably sexy, the opera glove trend began all the way back in the late 19th century — think "The Gilded Age" – and was reserved for the wealthy elite (per Town & Country). Fashion historian Dr. Valerie Steele notes that the long gloves, which typically reach up to the elbow or beyond, were worn as a marker of class but also to cover up women's hands due to them being considered the "organ of touch" and therefore "eroticized" by the public.

Now, the trend has begun to resurface. The good news is that anyone can don a pair of opera gloves, not just the ultra-wealthy, though plenty of celebs have taken on the trend for the red carpet. Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo wore opera gloves to the 2022 Grammys, as did popstar Dua Lipa and actor and singer Billy Porter (via PopSugar).

They're definitely sticking around, so how can you style opera gloves, and can they work with a regular wardrobe (i.e., one that isn't full of ballgowns)?