Brooke Elliott And Brandon Quinn On Singing In A Country Christmas Harmony - Exclusive

Before coming to television, Brooke Elliott had already established herself as a Broadway performer. As she explained, being able to demonstrate her singing talent in "A Country Christmas Harmony" was a big part of what attracted her to the project. "I sang a bit in 'Drop Dead Diva,' but other than that, I haven't sung since I've been on Broadway," she explained. "I sing, but I hadn't sung in those particular ways since Broadway. I miss it. It was the perfect project for that."

Her co-star Brandon Quinn, on the other hand, has a very different experience. Asked about how his own musical background influenced his approach to the role, he told The List, "Considering that it's nonexistent, my approach is the complete antithesis to Brooke's, which is I actually literally almost didn't do the movie because of the singing. It intrigued me so much, and I loved that aspect of it, but it did terrify me because I have no musical training.

"I taught myself to play the guitar. I could play a little piano. The only singing I've ever done was in musicals back in high school. There was maybe a little insecurity with singing in front of people. I was worried and I was concerned to the point of talking to the producers and the director about it and being like, 'Listen, I'm having second thoughts.' They were like, 'We'll work around it. We'll make it work. Please.'"