Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show

If you were watching the influx of Donald Trump-related shenanigans that took place during the 2016 presidential election, you probably remember seeing his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, when she appeared in support of his campaign. Even though his 2024 reelection bid is already losing some major supporters, we have a pretty good feeling that we'll be seeing the whole Trump clan back on the political news scene before too long. For now, though, Tiffany Trump is back in the public eye after her recent wedding.

After a nearly two-year-long engagement, 29-year-old Tiffany Trump married 25-year-old Michael Boulos on Saturday, November 12, at Donald Trump's famous Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida (via People). It's clear why Tiffany hit it off with her new hubby; like Tiffany, Boulos also comes from an ultra-wealthy, business-owning family.

While we know of Tiffany, and we definitely know of her father, many of us don't know much about Tiffany's mother. Marla Maples, a 59-year-old actor and philanthropist, was married to Donald Trump from 1993 to 1999, per Biography. They welcomed Tiffany, their only child, in 1993. While Maples has mostly steered clear of the spotlight in recent years, she's now making headlines for her stunning mother-of-the-bride dress.