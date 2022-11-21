Reporter Points Out One Eye-Opening Statistic About Meghan Markle's Podcast

On "Archetypes," host Meghan Markle tackles some hot topics, from feminism to racism to motherhood and more. Though the podcast hit only premiered in late August, the media is rolling out some interesting data about the novice show, after reports that speculate Markle doesn't even interview her own guests.

Following that claim, The Sun recently reported that Markle spends more time chatting during her podcasts, with episodes usually running about an hour long, compared to her special guests. The publication states that in 10 out of the 11 episodes recorded thus far, Markle has had the most say in seven of them.

Who's to blame Markle for wanting to voice her thoughts on her own show? However, it may start to rub viewers the wrong way because The Daily Mail published that Markle's latest episode featuring Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo fell to No. 77 on Spotify's podcast episode charts.

Guess we'll just have to wait for the rest of the season to see where the podcast stands after the first season.