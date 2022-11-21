How To Rock Blake Lively's Moody 'Antique Grandma' Manicure

This year has seen the revival of multiple fashion trends that made reference to the past, including wide-leg pants, crochet sets, and cropped cardigans. With all these references to the past in our clothing, it was just a matter of time better our nail designs went in the same direction.

Blake Lively is now at the forefront of vintage nail designs as shown by the "antique grandma wallpaper" nails she sported at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards. The 35-year-old actress shared a close-up of the nails on her Instagram stories and wrote "@enamelle thank you for giving me the 'antique grandma wallpaper' nails I've been begging for" (via Byrdie). The photograph shows a yellow base with watercolor-style flowers, resembling a vintage wall tapestry. Indeed, the celebrity nail artist behind the style, Elle Gerstein, shared on Instagram that the nails resemble Lively's wallpaper by the luxury interiors brand House of Hackney.