Joe Biden's Joke About The Midterm Elections Has Twitter Going Off

November has been a whirlwind for those in the political capitol that is Washington D.C.

After Americans went out to vote for midterm elections on November 8, many of whom voted early, results came back confirming Republicans have control of the House of Representatives while Democrats continue to dominate the Senate (via CNN).

During this time of a continuously divided country, President Joe Biden tweeted on November 10: "Tuesday was a good day for America and a good day for democracy — and a strong night for Democrats."

As the nation has settled into the outcomes of the midterm elections, President Biden has carried on with White House holiday duties as Thanksgiving and Christmas are soon approaching.

Like those that came before him, the president held a yearly Thanksgiving White House tradition where he made a snide comment that may leave Republicans side-eyeing the Commander-in-Chief, and, per usual, Twitter had thoughts.