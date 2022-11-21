What Happens To Women When IVF Fails?

Undergoing IVF, also known as in vitro fertilization, is a deeply personal journey that is often fraught with fear, pain, and discomfort. IVF is also a bit complex. Women are first given hormonal injections to foster the creation of several eggs (via Mayo Clinic). Once those eggs reach maturity, they are extracted during an egg retrieval process. Then, they are combined with sperm and fertilized in a lab. The fertilized eggs are then placed directly into the uterus.

Couples can use their own eggs and sperm or they can use donor eggs and sperm if their own isn't a possibility. Yet, with so many moving parts to the process and the causes of infertility so varied, IVF doesn't always result in a healthy pregnancy. Many people go through IVF multiple times, which can be quite expensive. Each IVF cycle can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000, as per Forbes, and many people undergo multiple cycles.

For those who undergo IVF and never proceed to a healthy pregnancy or birth, it can be devastating.