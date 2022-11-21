Josiah Duggar's Latest Online Actions Have Fans Scratching Their Heads

People who have their lives captured by reality TV cameras typically react in one of two ways once the cameras are off: They either keep finding ways to stay in the public eye, or they quietly retreat into the normal world. The Duggars are proof of that. After the "19 Kids & Counting" series was canceled, some Duggar family members remained active on social media, the better to promote their projects and pick up lucrative sponsorships. Others have opted for a more anonymous life. Josiah Duggar, the eighth of the 19 siblings, is among them. Unlike older sisters Jinger Vuolo, Jessa Seewald, and Jill Dillard, who keep fans entertained and informed with their Instagram posts, "Si" is keeping a much lower profile. At one point, he and Lauren, his wife of four years, maintained a public Insta page, showing pics of their adorable daughter, Bella Milagro. However, his recent actions are baffling fans and sparking a lot of speculation.

Per In Touch Weekly, the @siandlaurenduggar account was suddenly switched to the private setting about a year ago, meaning that fans now have to request access to the page and be approved by the couple. They went a step further by removing all but a handful of photos. Then in November 2022, Josiah abruptly deleted what remained of the pictures, leaving a blank feed. Commenters on the popular Reddit channel DuggarsSnark had a few theories, per The U.S. Sun — including a particularly intriguing one.