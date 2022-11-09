Why Fans Think This Duggar Son Had A Secret Baby

The Duggar family's Christmas newsletter might be a bit longer than usual this year. 2022 was a busy time for the "Counting On" reality family; it seemed that hardly a day passed without some new development in the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. Of course, the most infamous was the trial and sentencing of oldest son Josh, which some family members felt was just and others felt was too harsh. But there were far happier events, too. Son Jeremiah was married in March, and three of the Duggar daughters — Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald — moved to new homes to accommodate their growing children.

Speaking of children, there were plenty of births as well. Jill had a baby boy (via People), as did her brothers John-David (via People) and Jed (via In Touch Weekly). And that's still not all. Jeremiah and his new wife are also now expecting their first child in 2023, and Joy-Anna Forsyth recently announced her third pregnancy.

That would be more than enough excitement for one family, but is it possible there might be yet another announcement before the year is up? Fans are already wondering if there are any secret Duggar babies either on the way or already here, based on a video Joy posted to YouTube in which dad Jim Bob gives a count of 30 grandchildren instead of the 27 officially accounted for. Now, a new transaction is adding fuel to this theory.