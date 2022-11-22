Julie And Todd Chrisley's Son Was In A Car Accident Before Their Sentencing

According to TMZ, Grayson Chrisley totaled his Ford F-150 by rear-ending another truck stuck in standstill traffic on I-65 in Nashville on November 12, 2022. Police reported that Grayson was unable to recall any details about the accident upon questioning at the scene, so he was rushed by an ambulance to a nearby hospital. Images on TMZ's website showed a mangled vehicle with severe damage. According to reports, the driver of the other truck also suffered injuries but did not receive treatment.

On November 17, 2022, Todd Chrisley recounted the accident on the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, noting that all airbags had deployed and Grayson was wearing his seatbelt, which possibly saved his life. "Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate, and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," Todd said. "I ran out of the house, jumped in the car, and found him on the interstate. The ambulance was there, the paramedics were there."

Todd added that he felt blessed that his youngest son was still alive, adding that Grayson had left the hospital with a clean report.