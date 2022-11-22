Julie And Todd Chrisley's Son Was In A Car Accident Before Their Sentencing
It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Chrisley family. On Monday, November 21, 2022, reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" were sentenced following a $30 million bank fraud and tax evasion trial that began in May 2022. The couple, whose show ran for nine seasons on the USA Network, was facing up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty by a federal jury, according to NBC News. Prosecutors claimed the couple filed false documents to obtain bank loans and hid their income to avoid paying delinquent taxes. As a result, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie will spend seven years behind bars.
The prison term, which came days before Thanksgiving, is only one problem the celebrity couple has faced in recent days. Their youngest son, Grayson, was scheduled to appear as a witness at their sentencing, but the 16-year-old was involved in a car accident on November 12 in Nashville, reports Today.
Todd called the accident horrific
According to TMZ, Grayson Chrisley totaled his Ford F-150 by rear-ending another truck stuck in standstill traffic on I-65 in Nashville on November 12, 2022. Police reported that Grayson was unable to recall any details about the accident upon questioning at the scene, so he was rushed by an ambulance to a nearby hospital. Images on TMZ's website showed a mangled vehicle with severe damage. According to reports, the driver of the other truck also suffered injuries but did not receive treatment.
On November 17, 2022, Todd Chrisley recounted the accident on the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, noting that all airbags had deployed and Grayson was wearing his seatbelt, which possibly saved his life. "Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate, and we got the phone call that we had to get to him," Todd said. "I ran out of the house, jumped in the car, and found him on the interstate. The ambulance was there, the paramedics were there."
Todd added that he felt blessed that his youngest son was still alive, adding that Grayson had left the hospital with a clean report.