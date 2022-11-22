The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron

In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.

If Donald gets re-elected in 2024 — Twitter, for one, is questioning Trump's motives following his campaign announcement — Barron will be 18 years old when his father takes office again. Not only was Barron his parents' first child, but thus far, he's their only child too. There have been rumors about the strict conditions imposed upon Melania during her pregnancy. In 2017, Vanity Fair reported that a guest at the Trump residence claimed Donald had only agreed to Melania having a baby provided she "promised that everything [about her body] would go back to the way it was" after Barron was born.

Melania's then chief of staff Stephanie Grisham's response to those claims was to clarify that Donald was "very warm and supportive throughout her pregnancy." Whatever happened between the couple behind closed doors, here's what Melania has said about becoming a mom again.