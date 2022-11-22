How Becoming A Mom Inspired Young Bae's Clothing Line 2one2 - Exclusive

Young Bae became a mom in front of an audience, starring in VH1's reality series "Black Ink Crew" while working at the show's home base tattoo shop. Bae originally came to the U.S. from Korea in 2007 to pursue her art career, but she had to hustle.

Bae told The List in an exclusive interview, "I was a fine art artist first and then became a tattoo artist because I was broke and I needed money." Bae explained, "It's so ironic that the reason why I started tattooing is to support my painting stuff, but as soon as I started making money, I did not have time to paint. The reason why I started tattooing was to support my art."

When Young Bae welcomed her son Nico, she had to make major adjustments to both her lifestyle and her clothing choices. She told us about going to work at Black Ink in full glam, "You have to. On TV, don't you want to look cute?" Bae also talked about the pressures of being on TV right after having her son. "After the baby, I gained so much weight," she shared. "I'm like, "Ugh." I feel insecure watching it."

However, Bae realized that she would have to find her own way to be confident as a new mom out there hustling, and soon, 2one2 Apparel was born.