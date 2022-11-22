Why King Charles Refused To Attend A Party With Anne And Edward Just Before His Birthday

King Charles III can be short-tempered. The king's accession council was almost overshadowed by his tantrum over a pen, after all. And the new king is not as beloved as his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

In October, the Mirror reported that a poll showed Prince William as the favorite royal for 69% of respondents. His wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, received 67% of the votes. Princess Anne came in third, with 64% voting the princess royal as their favorite. Charles got fourth place, with 54% voting for the new monarch.

The 74-year-old king has made some mistakes. The media slammed him for creating a crisis about Prince Harry's uniform at the queen's funeral, and Charles is taking his sweet time deciding on Archie and Lilibet's royal titles.

Yahoo News! royal editor Omid Scobie warned that the king is in a "sink or swim moment." Scobie wrote, "For if he drowns, it won't just be him who disappears to the bottom — he'll be bringing the entire monarchy down with him." No pressure.

One big challenge for Charles is the "Andrew problem," as the queen didn't give her second son many guardrails. The disgraced prince made headlines this week, with Charles refusing to attend a party with Anne and Edward.