How To Rock Trendy Bleached Brows Without Actually Taking The Plunge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Love it or hate it, it's clear that bleached eyebrows are taking over the beauty world. A-list celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, and Lady Gaga all have been seen with this look at major events (via Insider). While the trend is blooming right now, trying to disappear eyebrows altogether is far from a new invention.

"We see people really starting to remove their brows in Europe in the Middle Ages, and by the Elizabethan era it was popular to completely remove or bleach out the brows," hair history researcher Rachel Gibson told W Magazine. The trend spurred in the '90s, with Madonna at the forefront as shown by her iconic look at the 1992 launch party for her coffee table book "Sex" (per Vogue). This year, Madonna went back to bleached brows, paired with pink hair, as she showed in an Instagram video. If you're thinking of trying the trend but don't want it to be a permanent look, let us walk you through some steps on how to get faux-bleached eyebrows.