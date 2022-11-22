When Holiday Hangovers Wreak Havoc On Your Skin, Follow These Tips

The holidays are a time of excess. We eat a little more, work out a little less, and in general, go off of regular routine when it comes to self-care. Between the never-ending stream of holiday parties to attend combined with the stress of the season, it's easy to see why alcohol consumption rises between November and January each year (via American Addiction Centers).

Having a drink or two can help us loosen up more, ease our social anxiety, or just simply have more fun. Then there is also the expectation to drink with family and friends you may not have seen in a while. "Social pressure mixed with a brain chemistry deficiency provides a perfect storm for binge drinking," says psychologist Shoshana Bennett (via Healthline).

In the moment, you may not be thinking about how you'll feel afterward, namely nauseated and exhausted. You also may not consider your skin. However, those extra drinks will surely show up on your face the following day.