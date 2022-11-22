When Holiday Hangovers Wreak Havoc On Your Skin, Follow These Tips
The holidays are a time of excess. We eat a little more, work out a little less, and in general, go off of regular routine when it comes to self-care. Between the never-ending stream of holiday parties to attend combined with the stress of the season, it's easy to see why alcohol consumption rises between November and January each year (via American Addiction Centers).
Having a drink or two can help us loosen up more, ease our social anxiety, or just simply have more fun. Then there is also the expectation to drink with family and friends you may not have seen in a while. "Social pressure mixed with a brain chemistry deficiency provides a perfect storm for binge drinking," says psychologist Shoshana Bennett (via Healthline).
In the moment, you may not be thinking about how you'll feel afterward, namely nauseated and exhausted. You also may not consider your skin. However, those extra drinks will surely show up on your face the following day.
Tips to get your skin back to normal after drinking too much
The most common and easy-to-recognize sign of a hangover is extreme puffiness surrounding your eyes since alcohol causes water retention. Celebrity esthetician Angela Cagila tells Yahoo, "Alcohol also causes dehydration. Dehydration can zap moisture and leave the skin looking lackluster and even make fine lines and wrinkles more pronounced." In addition, if you already have a skin condition, alcohol can make things worse, says dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. "For some individuals who are rosacea-prone, alcohol can increase flushing, worsen redness, and lead to potential flares."
To set your skin up for the best recovery, drink a lot of water both before and after drinking and the following morning. Next, use products to help rehydrate skin. "Products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid can also combat dry or dehydrated skin due to alcohol consumption," Garshick says. Another way to reduce puffiness is to do your own lymphatic massage to help drain the fluids in your face, which will also help increase circulation (via The Cut). Rub your face under your eyes and cheeks in a circular motion. You can also use a facial roller and apply ice packs to swollen areas.
Finally, be gentle on your skin when washing and avoid retinol while your skin is recovering. As Caglia warns us, "Your skin is already sensitized and dehydrated. Just use gentle natural skincare that is active but not sensitizing to your lipid barrier."