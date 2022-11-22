Donald Trump's Battle To Keep Taxes Private Has Officially Failed

Former President Donald Trump announced last week that he was planning to make another run for the White House in the 2024 election.

"To make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump shared to an audience at his Mar-a-Lago resort, via CNN. This announcement came as no surprise, as the 45th president had been teasing another campaign since he lost the 2020 election.

There are a few issues for Trump as he gears up to hit the campaign trail. The legal trouble that surrounds the former president will surely be something fellow candidates focus on as the race unfolds.

Trump is currently caught up in several lawsuits, via TIME. Between his constant legal battles, as well as the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort home earlier this year, there is a long list of troubles looming over him this election cycle.

Now, the Supreme Court has made a major ruling on his taxes, something else that could land the former president in hot water.