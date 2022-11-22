Study Finds Even More Reasons For People To Abstain From Alcohol While Pregnant

The majority of people have an understanding that once you become pregnant, you can no longer drink. But as different studies and a variety of doctors began testing this limit, many women were told that they could dabble in the occasional drink while pregnant without much to worry about. A study published in 2013 took this idea a bit further, telling moms-to-be that their nightly glass of wine or a beer out with friends could still be enjoyed about two times per week. This brought many pregnant women a lot of joy, as they did not have to completely give up something else they enjoyed.

Still, though, most doctors advised their pregnant patients to avoid alcohol completely, even a glass of wine here and there. And while most mothers took this advice to heart and waited until their baby was born to take a sip, some listened to past studies and indulged anyway. However, a brand new study is starting to prove all those past researchers wrong. According to Healthline, new information was introduced at the Radiological Society of North America's yearly meeting. Scientists presented the crowd with information showing that even a small amount of alcohol proves to show changes in a baby's brain development. Here's what you need to know.