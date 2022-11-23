Spencer Grammer On How Her Father Kelsey Grammer Inspired Her Acting Career - Exclusive

Now, you can watch Kelsey and Spencer Grammer acting together in Lifetime's "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve." This is the first time the pair have worked together, and Spencer said it was a "pleasure." She explained that she's always wanted to act with her father, so she was excited at the chance. "I always thought we would do some Shakespeare play together, but to do a holiday Christmas movie was actually incredibly fun, and we had a great time," she said.

Kelsey and Spencer Grammer play a father and daughter trying to work through their issues in the film. Portraying characters who had the same family relationship made the role even more fun for Spencer. "It made it [so] much easier not to have to build so much of a history because I already had one, and it added that little something extra to the experience and to the work," she said. "We have our own sort of banter."

She also appreciated having this time with her father and continuing to make memories with him. "I love my dad very much. He was the person who raised me. Being able to spend time with him at this age, being a mother myself, and being able to work with him [made me] feel very lucky," she said.

Tune in to "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve" starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer on Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.