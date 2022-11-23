Fans Told The List Which Fall 2022 Nail Trend They Want To Try - Exclusive Survey

Matte polish came in second place in The List's survey with 24.58% of the vote. When you aren't in the mood for something shiny and sparkly, but you still want to enjoy colored nails, matte polish is the way to go. This shine-reducing top coat "evaporates in an uneven way" to create the satin-like finish, nail polish scientist, Doug Schoon, explained to Nails.

20.10% of voters prefer the convenience of press-on nails. Whether you're a chronic nail biter who can't seem to keep their nails long enough for a proper mani, or you like to switch it up so often that polish just can't keep up with you, press-on nails are a great alternative. Press-ons are false nails that are applied with glue or sticky film that give the appearance of a full set without damaging your nail beds underneath (via InStyle). This temporary style might not sound super secure, but there are plenty of tricks to keep press-on nails from falling off.

Creative nail art is also having a moment — shiny glazed donut nails (14.62%) and negative space patterns (6.48%) were two popular trends that voters can't seem to get enough of this season. If your favorite nail trend didn't make the list, don't worry. There are plenty of outdated nail trends we hope come back soon.