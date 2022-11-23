Queen Camilla Steps Out In One Of Queen Elizabeth's Tiaras For The First Time

King Charles III and queen consort Camilla hosted their first state visit as the reigning monarchs of Britain on November 21, 2022 (via Royal UK). They welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace (via BBC News) alongside William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales. The visit began with a tour of the Palace Picture Gallery, followed by a state banquet. As per royal tradition, Charles and Camilla oversaw the event's planning and proceeded to inspect the set-up of the banquet before the guests arrived. In a video shared to the royal family's Twitter account, the king and queen can be seen admiring the flower arrangements made from "wildflowers from the royal estates including rosehips, hydrangea, and chrysanthemum," according to Town & Country.

For the actual banquet, the couple arrived in full royal dress, which saw Camilla wear one of Queen Elizabeth II's tiaras for the first time as queen consort.