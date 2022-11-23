Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Saw Meghan Markle As An Escape Route From His Famous Family

Earlier this year, new claims emerged about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really left the royal family, reigniting a conversation that shows no signs of slowing down despite the fact Megxit happened in early 2020. According to the Mirror, in Valentine Low's latest book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown," the author posits that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially planned to take a short sojourn from their roles, as opposed to leaving them completely.

In fact, their foreign affairs adviser was actively trying to figure out how such a break would work. Low revealed: "A paper was written outlining the options, and the couple were said to like the idea of a year in Africa." Obviously, it didn't work out, and they ultimately opted to defect from the monarchy and relocate to the States instead. "Money and security were probably the two big problems that scuppered" their plans, as the royal author explained.



The Guardian also confirmed that the Sussexes once discussed being part-time royals, but the idea was shot down by Buckingham Palace. And, yet, it seems Harry was always planning to exit one way or another. In fact, he saw Meghan as the easiest route.