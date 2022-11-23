Hallmark's Andrew Walker Pitches An Epic Sabrina Christmas Movie With Melissa Joan Hart - Exclusive

On whether Andrew Walker would ever want to do a Hallmark Christmas movie with Melissa Joan Hart, Walker said, "Why not? Of course." Tyler Hynes asked to clarify, "You did 'Sabrina,' and she does Hallmark movies?" Walker responded, "She does. ... She's done a few Hallmark movies," adding with a fake cough that she does Lifetime movies as well. Hynes joked, "Keep it down."

Meanwhile, Paul Campbell was interested in Walker's pitch. He said, "I want to hear the plot. ... If you would do a movie, what would the plot be?"

Walker suggested, "Maybe we got to bring the cat back." Long before memes existed, Salem was the most meme-worthy cat in existence and has since found his GIF-able calling in the depths of the internet. "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" adapted a real, non-talking version of Salem, but there's no denying that fans miss the sarcastic, talking puppet version.

Walker added, "Why don't we just do a 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Christmas movie?" At the suggestion of filming the movie in Salem, he said, "And the aunts. We got to bring the aunts back too." Hynes noted, "Caroline Rhea. I've worked with her. I want to work with her again. She's incredible. She's the best."

Hynes then joked that Campbell, who also wrote "Three Wise Men and a Baby," should write it. Campbell piped up with, "I'm writing it in my head." Walker suggested the title be "Magical Christmas" or "It's a Magical Christmas." Campbell continued, "It's not great, but I'm writing it in my head." So, who has a spell to make this happen?

Fans can check out "Three Wise Men and a Baby" on Hallmark on Wednesday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.