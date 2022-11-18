Melissa Joan Hart, Rita Moreno And Emily Kinney Talk Lifetime's Santa Bootcamp - Exclusive Interview

Rita, I loved seeing you return to "West Side Story." What was it like returning to that iconic story?

Moreno: It was an astonishing experience, truly, in every sense of the word. Initially, my agent said, "[Steven] Spielberg wants to talk to you," and I knew that he was going to make a film of ["West Side Story"]. He called, and he told me about the film and I said, "Yes, I've read about it," and I wasn't thrilled. You think you've made the final comment on something and suddenly somebody says, "There's something else to say." He said, "Would you be interested in being a part of it?" I couldn't believe, this because he's been one of my favorite directors for years.

Hart: Until you met me, but go on.

Moreno: I said to him, "I'm so flattered that you asked, but I have to tell you..." I was trying to find my most gentle way of saying this. I said, "but I don't do cameos." I thought, "What a bad idea for my favorite director, a cameo in 'West Side Story.'" He said, "No, oh my God, no, you would have a real part. Tony Kushner wrote this already, just for you." I was thrilled to pieces. When he made me executive director, I couldn't believe my good luck. It was so amazing.

He did use me in a very good way, in ways that no one else could have helped him out, with respect to not only the original [movie], but how I felt about the business of Puerto Ricans and white skin and dark skin and all that. We had to suffer with that in the original movie. All of us had one color makeup. You have to understand that it was a different time.

None of us loved those very dark makeups. It kept streaking on me because it was so dark, and I was so light compared to it. I said [to the makeup artist], "I hate this makeup. It's too dark. I don't know why I have to be this shade." He actually said, "What are you racist?" That made me speechless, because he didn't understand that Puerto Ricans come in so many different colors. We are all many different colors.

Hart: I will say, if Steven Spielberg calls and says he wants me to redo "Sabrina," maybe I'll do it. The way I said it is, that's the reason, it's hard to go back to things. If you do it in the right way, it's brilliant. If you do it in the wrong way, it's trash. What you did, Rita, was amazing, and the way Steven was able to do it.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

