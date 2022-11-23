Why General Hospital Stars Nicholas Chavez And Tabyana Ali Believe Spencer And Trina Are 'Soulmates'

"General Hospital" has a winning formula with the unexpressed love between Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), according to Soap Hub. When Spencer returned to Port Charles after time at a European boarding school, his goal was to get back at his father for pretending to be dead for several years. In the process of seeking revenge, Spencer met Trina, and sparks flew. However, he lied about who he was at first, telling her his name was Victor, per Soap Central.

When the truth came out, Trina was not pleased, but she reluctantly remained friends with him. Before their relationship could progress any further, Trina learned that Spencer had a girlfriend, the duplicitous Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). Esme could see the attraction between Spencer and Trina and set out to put an end to it by framing Trina for a crime she didn't commit.

Spencer pretended to believe Trina was guilty in an attempt to secretly exonerate her. Fans were on the edge of their seats about her fate during her trial and cheered when Spencer revealed in court that he was Trina's alibi. Although it wasn't enough to help her case, she was eventually exonerated — yet was once again mad at Spencer for lying to her throughout the process (via Celebrating the Soaps).

Now that the truth is out about Spencer believing in Trina's innocence from the start, their actors weighed in on their relationship.