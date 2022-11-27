A Christmas Spark Is The Holiday Movie For Anyone Overcoming Grief

The grieving process can be incredibly tough, and indeed it often takes years to work through. In many ways, grieving is one of the most difficult parts of life. Thus, it's definitely not something we expect to encounter in holiday-themed romantic comedies. In this way, Lifetime's latest original festive rom-com, "A Christmas Spark," isn't exactly like many other movies of this nature (via Lifetime).

In a very saturated holiday movie market, "A Christmas Spark" is sure to become a fan favorite. While this movie is certainly feel-good in the end, it does address some heavy topics along the way. The Christmas season is all about celebration, love, and togetherness, which is what makes this one of our favorite times of the year. When you can't spend the holidays with the people that you love, though, it can also be quite difficult and even painful.

This is especially true if you've recently lost a loved one (via Parade). Likewise, because this isn't typically portrayed in the mainstream media, it can be equally difficult to figure out how to get through this time, particularly alone. If you're finding yourself in this position as the holiday season begins, "A Christmas Spark" is here to remind you that you're not alone and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel — maybe, in this case, even a string of Christmas lights.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!