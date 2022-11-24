The Odd Jobs Chip Gaines Had Before Fixer Upper Fame

Chip and Joanna Gaines built an empire from the ground up off the back of "Fixer Upper." The hit HGTV show originally premiered in 2013 and ran until 2018 before it returned on the couple's own Magnolia Network. Now, it's available to stream on HBO Max, per Variety. "Fixer Upper" found the lovable couple purchasing and renovating some exceptionally run-down houses in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

HGTV notes the Gaines flipped their first home, opened a retail shop, and got married all in the same year, 2003. And, in 2012, four kids and a shuttered store later — this is why Chip and Joanna closed the first shop they opened — the couple's reconstruction and design work was discovered by HGTV. The "Fixer Upper" pilot premiered the following year, and the rest is history.

When Chip isn't tearing down cabinets during "Demo Day," he's probably goofing off, whether he's trying to run through a brick wall, jumping through drywall, or jokingly naming himself People's Sexiest Man Alive. No matter what, you can count on Chip to entertain you. But, long before his claim to fame, the ambitious soon-to-be reality star held down a number of odd jobs as he and Joanna built a solid foundation together.