Every Dance Style You'll See In Lifetime's New Movie Steppin' Into The Holiday

Known primarily for his role as A.C. Slater in "Saved by the Bell," a slew of hosting gigs, Lifetime Christmas movies, and Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" reboot, Mario Lopez has plenty to boast about on his entertainment résumé. Lopez's not-so-hidden talent for dancing has been showcased since his "Saved by the Bell" days with his signature Slater dance (via Twitter), and the actor even reprised it in the show's reboot (via YouTube).

Lopez has been making moves throughout his career, from dancing with the "Access Hollywood" crew and on the set of "Mario Minute," all the way back to his 2006 Broadway debut in "A Chorus Line," in which he starred with his future wife, then Courtney Mazza, per Playbill. Lopez even had his own Dancing with the Stars run in 2006, which might have been part of the inspiration behind his latest role in "Steppin' Into the Holiday."

The former teen star plays TV host Billy Holliday, who fronts "Celebrity Dance Off." When a breakup with his co-host costs Billy the gig, he heads back to his hometown to rediscover his love of dance. The Lifetime movie also features Jana Kramer as a local dance teacher. But, just how many dance styles did Lopez need to master for his role, and which other techniques can audiences look out for in the movie's jaw-dropping dance scenes?

Warning: Spoilers ahead.