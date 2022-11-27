Days Of Our Lives' Greg Rikaart Thinks Leo's Wacky Personality Is What Truly Makes Him Great

Because of all the deceitful things he's done in the past — lying about his past as a prostitute, blackmailing Ted Laurent, manipulating Xander Kiriakis, and trying to get Craig Wesley to marry him for all the wrong reasons, just to name a few, per Soaps in Depth — it's hard to like Leo Stark, but it's even harder to ignore him. But, while his character might be on the dark side, his bright personality lights up each room he's in.

While on the "Daytime Confidential" podcast, Rikaart admitted that he loves playing Leo just because you never know what to expect from him, for better or for worse. He said: "I never know what's going to happen with this character, but I like that I don't know. And he does all these crazy and off-the-wall things that I would never do in my life, but I think that's what makes him really great."

Rikaart also admitted to Soap Opera Digest in a separate interview that Leo's funky wardrobe sure gives him the LOLs. Calling Leo a "larger than life" personality, Rikaart said: " The clothes make the man as they say. I put on those really loud suits — clothes that I wouldn't wear and clothes that Kevin wouldn't wear — and it really helps me morph into who this guy is."

However, there's an even bigger reason Rikaart loves playing Leo on the canvas so much.