Where Did The Young And The Restless' Sharon Case Get Her Soap Opera Start?

Sharon Case is one of the most recognizable stars on "The Young and the Restless," largely because she's been playing the beautiful but also thoughtful and understanding Sharon Newman since 1994. She's a therapist, after all, per Soaps.com. Sharon's also been in more relationships with men than anyone can count, from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and more recently, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso).

Earlier this year, Sharon told Soap Opera Digest that one of the reasons why she loves playing her alter ego is because she's such a complex character who has seen a lot of hard times in her past. She said: "She had two babies and she was taking care of her [paraplegic] mom. Sharon has gone through such an interesting and long story arc, beginning with a marriage to Nick, and how that's transformed into a mature, really wonderful partnership and friendship, which exes can become over time."

But little do some fans know that before Sharon Newman started giving out all of the right advice to those who need to hear it the most in Genoa City, Sharon Case actually started off on a different soap opera. That's right — Sharon made her mark on daytime television long before she even thought about going for a role on "The Young and the Restless."