Queen Elizabeth's Good Friend Has Harsh Words For The Crown

Since its release in 2016, the Netflix drama series "The Crown" has had mixed reviews: people who love watching the royal drama unfold and people who dismiss it as pure fantasy hurting the British royal family's reputation. Some royals have openly shared their opinions about the show and even between them, the reactions have been split (via Us Weekly).

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shared on The Late Late Show With James Corden back in 2021. "I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."

While the Duke of Sussex is comfortable with the Netflix production — which stars Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West and his parents in Season 5 — a British royal and lifelong friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II doesn't feel the same way.