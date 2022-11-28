We're Swooning Over The Charming 1950s Fashion In Hallmark's New Movie A Holiday Spectacular

If you think a stylish hat just became a great way to complete a look, think again. Hats have been fabulous accessories to add to any outfit for decades. In "A Holiday Spectacular," Derek Klena's John and Ginna Claire Mason's Maggie are shopping for holiday gifts and, if we do say so ourselves, they are looking quite dapper while doing so. Their coordinating outfits are topped off with hats that serve not only to keep them warm during the cold New York winter, but also to add some extra pizazz to their looks.

As Vintage Retro noted, everything in fashion in the 1950s was made to complement the other elements in the outfit, but also to be a unique, stand-alone piece. When it came to hats, there were a variety of styles seen as people were walking around. "A Holiday Spectacular" showcases some of those types, however, in this shopping scene from the film, John is donning a casual cap and Maggie pairs her all black look with a beret style hat. These more casual looks make our hearts happy, and can easily be recreated in a more modern way to wear today — but these aren't the only vintage trends you can wear today.