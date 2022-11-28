Simple Tips To Avoid A Food Poisoning Epidemic At Your Holiday Festivities

The holiday season is a wonderful time of year when you and your loved ones get together to reflect on old traditions and perhaps start new ones. Homes are filled with family and friends, children, gifts, pets, and food. There's so much going on. Given all of the distractions, it's easy to miss something — especially a step in the food safety process. When your attention is scattered, mistakes can happen.

"Forgetting about food safety is a recipe for disaster," said Diane Calello, medical director of the poison control center at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, via WebMD. "No matter how busy your kitchen gets during the holidays, always remember the risks of improperly handling food."

The only thing worse than coming down with a nasty case of food poisoning during the holiday season may be giving it to your guests. However, by following a few simple rules, you can keep the food at your holiday party safe.