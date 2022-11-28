How Even The Simplest Fitness Routine Can Benefit Breast Cancer Patients

According to Mayo Clinic, breast cancer is the second most common form of cancer — behind skin cancer — and while it can affect both men and women, more women are diagnosed each year. There are many different types of breast cancer, and while the diagnosis is scary and disheartening, advances in medicine and early detection efforts have made a huge difference in the death rate related to breast cancer and for many, it is no longer considered a death sentence.

But even with the advances, breast cancer can still be extremely difficult. Treatments often include radiation and surgery, per The American Cancer Society, and the side effects of those treatments are vast. During treatment, breast cancer patients may experience everything from hot flashes and fatigue to nausea, numbness, and sore mouths (via Breast Cancer Now). And while many of these symptoms are temporary and subside after treatment ends, they can be difficult to deal with at the moment.

As Susan G. Komen notes, doctors often recommend things like acupuncture, meditation, and hot and cold therapy to alleviate breast cancer symptoms, but there may be something even simpler to do to help.