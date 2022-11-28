New Book Details Queen Elizabeth's Humorous Reaction After Meeting Donald Trump

Among the many books set to be published following Queen Elizabeth II's death, one of the most anticipated is Gyles Brandreth's "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait." Brandreth is a British writer, actor, and former MP, via his website, who is a regular face on British television and is known for his close relationship with the royal family thanks to his friendship with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, via Evening Standard.

In his book, Brandreth goes on to detail his intimate memories of the queen — including a moment etched in everyone's minds when former U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to the U.K. on his first official visit in June 2018, via The Independent. His first official state visit occurred a year later, via NBC News, and during both visits, the queen shared her strong feelings about Trump in the most subtle and royal way through her choice of brooches. But, according to Brandreth, she was quite "amused" at Trump breaking royal protocol not once, but twice.