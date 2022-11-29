A Magical Christmas Village's Marlo Thomas Discusses Her Friendship With Jennifer Aniston - Exclusive

Anyone who was alive for the '90s (or loves living vicariously through the decade) will recognize Marlo Thomas as Jennifer Aniston's onscreen mom on "Friends." Though she was only in three episodes of the sitcom, her presence was memorable enough to stick with fans. Whether the Green matriarch was arguing with Aniston's Rachel or respecting her path as a strong, independent woman navigating New York on her own, the duo completely sold the dynamic. And as it turns out, Aniston and Thomas are a tad closer in real life than the often estranged on-screen mother-daughter duo.

However, it's been a couple of minutes (more like a couple of decades) since Thomas last graced the screen as Sandra Green — and she's been plenty busy since. Most recently, she teamed up with Alison Sweeney for the Hallmark Christmas movie, "A Magical Christmas Village."

During an exclusive interview with The List, Marlo Thomas discussed her friendship with Aniston and charitable endeavors, along with what it was like working with Sweeney during their Christmas film.