Mario Lopez Talks About Sharing Family Themes In His Holiday Films - Exclusive

This time of year is full of fun family traditions, and one that many families have is watching their favorite holiday films together. This year, Lifetime has a whole new roster of heartwarming holiday movies to choose from, including "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve," "A Christmas Spark," and "Steppin' Into the Holidays."

"Steppin' Into the Holidays" is the latest holiday film produced by and starring Mario Lopez — an actor, dancer, producer, and host who has been in the entertainment industry for years. In the film, he plays a former Broadway star returning to his hometown after being fired as the host-producer-judge of the hit TV series "Celebrity Dance Off."

During an exclusive interview with The List, Lopez opened up about creating the movie and why it's important for him to do projects that families can enjoy together. He said that this was a particularly fun movie for him to work on as it included dance and comedy — and his wife is also part of the cast. Lopez explained why he's excited for his family to enjoy the film together along with their other holiday festivities this year.