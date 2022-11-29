Meghan And Harry's Bombshell Netflix Documentary Finally Has A Release Date

Just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to depart from royal life, the pair signed a contract with Netflix in September 2020 that would eventually culminate in the creation of their production company, Archewell Productions, and set into motion plans to produce documentaries and scripted series.

The deal was said to have been "in the neighborhood of $100 million," per The New York Times. Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex forfeited royal funds — and were made to repay $3 million in taxpayer dollars used for home renovations — Harry revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview that the deal came about because "my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to ... afford security for us."

One highly anticipated docuseries, the name of which has yet to be released to the public, now has a release date. While Meghan has made extremely telling comments about the new Netflix series, its exact contents are still up for speculation.