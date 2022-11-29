General Hospital's Emma Samms Didn't Know What She Was Getting Into When She Started Playing Holly

Former con artist Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) has had her hand in quite a few dubious pursuits on "General Hospital," including blackmailing the city of Port Charles for the antidote to an encephalitis breakout (per Soap Central).

The English actress has played similarly interesting and multi-dimensional characters over the years, and spoke on the podcast "That's Awesome" – hosted by "GH" co-star Bradford Anderson and former co-star Steve Burton — about her career. "I sort of ended up in acting by accident, almost, because I had originally wanted to be a ballet dancer and I was at the Royal Ballet School," she said, citing her ballerina mother as her inspiration. However, an injury forced her to stop dancing. While considering medical school, she was asked to be a model, "and that just seemed easier."

Modeling wasn't very fulfilling for her, so Samms decided to go into acting and surprisingly got an agent right away, despite having no acting training. Her first film was "Arabian Adventure" in 1979, and she eventually moved to Los Angeles, working as a waitress while auditioning. During her try out for the part of Holly on "GH," Samms explained that then-executive producer Gloria Monty heard her British accent, felt this would inspire more stories, and hired her on the spot.

Now, after dealing with long COVID, Samms has returned to the role that made her a soap star, and she had some interesting things to say about her early days on "GH."