How William And Catherine Might Use Their US Trip To Repair The Royal Image

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are primarily visiting the states to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Dec. 2, 2022, an initiative established by William to celebrate those fighting climate change. This year, the event is being hosted in partnership with the John F. Kennedy Foundation.

The couple will first meet Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at Boston City Hall, where a welcome event is planned, per NBC Boston. "It's very exciting," Wu told WBUR's "Radio Boston." Per the royal website, William will then visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Caroline Kennedy.

While the trip is largely climate-focused — the couple will learn about local green initiatives that Boston has been undertaking to mitigate sea levels, for example — the Princess of Wales will also visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. Together, the couple will also hear from Roca, a nonprofit focused on developing public services for high-risk youth.

Just days later, on Dec. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in New York to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for their contributions to disrupting systemic racism, per People.

While William and Kate seek to return to good terms with Americans, it's less clear where they stand with the Sussexes. Despite the proximity of the two trips, Harry likely will not reunite with William during his upcoming US trip.