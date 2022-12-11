Say Goodbye To The Middle Part With This Supermodel-Inspired Look

Fashion is just one of the things that come in and out of style. Hair trends are also a thing, and 2022 has been the year of copper-colored hair, curtain bangs, and the return of the modern-day "Rachel" haircut, as noted by Town and Country. And let's not forget about this edgy retro haircut, the biggest trend of 2022. There's also been word on the street that the side part is out.

As many millennials will recall, there were few things more taboo than walking through your high school halls with the dreaded middle part. For a long time, it was the deep-seated side part or nothing at all, as nobody was really flaunting anything else (via Glamour). But most trends don't last forever, and according to Allure, things took a turn when @missyladygleep posted a video on TikTok. "Prove me wrong, but I don't think there is a single person who looks better with a side part than they do a middle part," the TikToker challenged.

Ever since, rumors have been circulating about the demise of the side part, particularly amongst Gen Z'ers. Another TikToker, Phoebe Langwell, referred to the side part as "an early 2000s staple" and "a bit like...2013?" (via Glamour). That said, millennials aren't as willing to accept the loss of their long-time hair love, creating a divide between demographics. But don't lose hope just yet, millennials — your beloved side part may have already made a comeback.