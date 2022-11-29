How The Bold And The Beautiful's Li Finnegan Rescued Finn

The villainous Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has terrorized many people on both "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful." As Soaps She Knows reported, Sheila got close with the notorious Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) because both were attempting to reconnect with their children. Sheila had revealed to Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) that she was his biological mother and tried to build a relationship with him. But when she saw that Deacon's attempt to get closer to his own daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), was bringing him closer to her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), she got jealous. She hatched a scheme whereby she switched Brooke's non-alcoholic champagne with the real stuff, and everyone thought Brooke had fallen off the wagon at a New Year's Eve party, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), the daughter of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), was angry when the truth came out about the alcohol switch because Ridge was married to her mother, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). Steffy vowed that Sheila would never have a relationship with her husband Finn, and their daughter, Hayes. Sheila confronted Steffy in a back alley and shot at her. However, Finn jumped in the way, taking the bullet. Sheila then proceeded to shoot Steffy, and left after making it look like a robbery, via Michael Fairman TV.

Steffy survived, but with no recollection of what happened. Apparently, Finn was not so lucky and died. Or so it seemed.