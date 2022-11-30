Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.

On a more personal level, Charles is putting his own spin on his family's holiday festivities this year. While the royals will be gathering as usual at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the whole Christmas season, the celebration is expected to be "less formal," according to OK! (via Daily Mail). For instance, the family won't be gathering around the telly to watch Charles's first holiday speech as king. An even bigger change is that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has reportedly been invited to spend Christmas with the family for the first time in 30 years. She was banned from royal Yuletides after appearing in some embarrassing photos just months after she separated from Prince Andrew, per The Mirror.

It once seemed impossible that "Fergie" would ever rejoin her in-laws for their biggest reunion, but now that she's been welcomed back to the fold, there's talk that another disgraced royal might be the next to return.