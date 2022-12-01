Jana Kramer Discusses Life As A Single Mom After Divorce - Exclusive

As an actor, singer, executive producer, and winemaker, Jana Kramer is always extremely busy. And aside from her career, the "One Tree Hill" star is a single mother of two young kids, a son Jace and a daughter Jolie. While managing such a packed schedule can't be easy, Kramer is excited about her partnership with Lifetime, and the release of the festive flick "Steppin' Into the Holiday."

In the fun new movie, Kramer plays Rae, a dance teacher in a small town who is organizing a talent show to raise money for her students. Enter Mario Lopez as Billy Holiday, a professional dancer and former TV host, who hails from the same place. Sparks immediately fly when the two dancers meet, and "Steppin' Into the Holiday" is already delighting fans thanks to its wonderful choreography.

While promoting Lifetime's "Steppin' Into the Holiday," The List sat down with Jana Kramer for an exclusive interview to find out how she juggles her acting career alongside life as a single mom.