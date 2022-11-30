PJ Byrne And Kylie Bracknell Highlight The 'Storytelling' Of Irreverent - Exclusive Interview

I liked that you brought up "M*A*S*H." That's such an iconic show. It is such an amalgamation, as you said, of humor and situational comedy but also situational heartbreak. With that crossover, what are you hoping viewers are going to take from that dynamic?

Bracknell: I hope they take a sense of strength from our style of storytelling. Paddy has crafted something so cool. ... It's difficult to describe this. I hope that they take away some of the wonderful humor, that they take away the aspect of not judging a book by its cover, [and] that they take away the aspect of how to tell a great lie and get away with it.

That's the beauty of this and the tapestry of the writing from Paddy and the team of writers — there's something for everyone embedded in this. It permeates, and you can feel it. The frequency of it is so palpable at times. [There's] that sense of community [because] it's set in a small town; it's very close and tight-knit. Loyalty. There's loyalty and heart and humor, which P.J. has referred to a couple of times. There's so much of that in there.

And when you're put in situations and you're put to that test, what are you going to choose at that moment? Sometimes the stakes are so high that it tests [not only] the character in the show but [also] your character as a viewer of these characters. [You're] putting yourself in people's shoes and going, "Wow. I didn't expect that." Why didn't we expect that? What are we thinking as viewers at the time when we're watching this play out? There's so much you can take away from that.

Byrne: I'll add to that, no matter where you are in the world — we're shooting in Australia; we're kids from America — I like the idea that every home has a story. Everyone is having a great time or struggling with something, and we are all so similar. That's what I hope this show — especially [with] what's been going on with COVID and people feel[ing] like they're alone or struggling with whatever they're going through — [I hope] that this is that warm blanket. If you are alone, [I hope] we're there to go, "We understand the foibles and the struggles that you're dealing with, and we're there to be that warm blanket because sometimes life is hard."

My favorite African proverb I say all the time [is], "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." Hopefully, we're that show that can pick you up and get you through those tough times.

I'd love to get a quick glimpse of what a day in the life on set was. Rapid fire, what was it like?

Bracknell: Extreme humidity. [It's] really funny, [though it] shouldn't be, at times, watching people deal with that. [There were] tropical juices, great camaraderie, and the wonderful spirit of "Yes, we get to work after this isolation weirdness. This is so good to be back together."

Byrne: I'll leave you with, saltwater crocodiles are real, but the number-one killer in North Queensland is falling coconuts.

"Irreverent" premieres on November 30 on Peacock. All 10 episodes drop at once.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

