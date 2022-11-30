Fans Told The List The Hair Care Tool They Could Not Live Without - Exclusive Survey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Styling your hair can make a huge difference to your look, but it can also easily be the most time-consuming part of your daily routine. Now that many of us are back in the office and meeting up with friends on the weekends, making sure we don't have the dreaded bedhead is crucial if you want to dress to impress. That's why, as Buro 24/7 recommended, it's important to stock up on essential hair tools for our arsenal — and there's no better time than the holidays with upcoming sales like Sephora's 20% code, available starting on December 2.

If you've been debating about what hair tools to buy this season, a good place to start might be a tool that has multitasking capabilities and can give you a timeless style. Several of our readers seemed to agree according to a survey we conducted. The List asked 602 people what their absolute must-have hair tool was, and the results from the survey may just blow you away.