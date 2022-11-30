The Controversial Reason Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Lady In Waiting Just Resigned From The Palace

Starting in 1960, Lady Susan Hussey stepped into the honorary position of lady-in-waiting for Queen Elizabeth II, primarily to assist with an increase in palace correspondence after Prince Andrew was born, per Tatler. Over the decades, Hussey became a key advisor to the queen, earning the nickname "Number One Head Girl." Now 83, she also forged a close bond with King Charles III, becoming Prince William's godmother.

While Hussey's service as a lady-in-waiting ended with the queen's death, Charles made her one of the "ladies of the household," according to The Times. As part of her new role, Hussey was tasked with participating in Buckingham Palace events and traveling with the royal family to important engagements like the COP 27 climate summit.

Hussey's family also has close ties to the palace. Her daughter, Lady Katharine Brooke, was recently named one of the six "Queen's Companions," per the Mirror, after Queen Consort Camilla eliminated traditional ladies-in-waiting. As reported by The Times, both mother and daughter were set to appear at a special palace event in support of victims of domestic violence — a cause that Camilla previously told British Vogue is very important to her.

While the event was Brooke's debut in her new role, unfortunately for Hussey, the reception was her last time working for the royals.